5 risk trial for man who died due to Rome pothole (3)

Municipal managers, businessmen

Rome, April 13 - Five people may face trial for the 2012 death of a 20-year-old man who veered on his scooter to avoid a Rome pothole, lost control of it and crashed into a marble column, judicial sources said Friday. The five include municipal managers at the time of the incident and businessmen, sources said. They risk facing culpable manslaughter charges, sources said. Rome has had a chronic pothole problem which got significantly worse over the last winter.

