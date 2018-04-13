Rome ready to hum with Formula E

(By Denis Greenan). Rome, April 13 - Rome is ready to enjoy the hum of Formula E as the electrical racecars are set to speed around the Italian capital in its first E-prix on Saturday. Streets have already been closed off and the track traced out in the iconic Fascist-era EUR district on the south side of the city. The cars were doing their purring practice runs on Friday with traffic cops out in force to man the police cordons. The founder and CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, said Rome's notoriously potholed streets would not be a problem for the racers. "If I'm asked if I can repeat the good assessment I made of Rome's streets in October, the answer is certainly yes," he said. "There is no problem" in EUR, a model district built by Benito Mussolini for the never-held Universal Expo world's fair of 1942, where the neatly tarmacked road surface has escaped the plague of disrepair that has dogged Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration. Agag said he had been to see Pope Francis again Friday morning after an audience last Wednesday where the pontiff blessed one of the E-cars. "This morning we had the great good fortune of seeing him again and he asked me where I had left the car, he's become a great fan of Formula E and spoke to us of the problem of pollution, of what he called smog". Raggi, Rome's first woman mayor and a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which has foregrounded environmental issues, said "the electric motor can be the future, it's a challenge we must take up, we have to involve citizens in this historic cultural change". She said Rome was a "complex" city where public transport sometimes struggled to reach outlying areas and so "many citizens prefer to take the car". She stressed that "we must start using vehicles that bring down emissions." According to Raggi, "the electrical engine is the answer to many of the problems of a big city like Rome. "That's why we're working to set up 700 stands for electrical recharging in the city by 2020 and we set the deadline of 2024 to eliminate diesel from the city. "We need a completely new lifestyle, that focuses on the concept of environmental sustainability." Rome could host the Formula E race for another three years if the first edition is a success, fans have speculated. The speculation came after Agag said that "there is already a date for an E-prix in Rome next year, but there is still no agreement". This will depend on "how the the event goes this year". "We have a city council resolution with Roma Capitale and EUR Spa for the next three years, but we will present the calendar as usual in June and so also the date for a possible future E-prix in the capital," Formula E communications director Renato Bisignani said. It is understood that any future editions of the race would also be held in EUR in April. Saturday's race for electric-powered vehicles will begin on Via Cristoforo Colombo and the 2.8km circuit will take in numerous local sites.