Vatican City

Holiness grows with small daily gestures pope tweets

Refers to apostolic exhortation

Holiness grows with small daily gestures pope tweets

Vatican City, April 13 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday that "the holiness to which the Lord calls you grows via small good gestures in daily life. #GaudeteetExsultate". He was referring to his recent apostolic exhortation which is about the call to holiness in today's world.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33