Holiness grows with small daily gestures pope tweets

Vatican City
13/04/2018
Vatican City, April 13 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday that "the holiness to which the Lord calls you grows via small good gestures in daily life. #GaudeteetExsultate". He was referring to his recent apostolic exhortation which is about the call to holiness in today's world.
