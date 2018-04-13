GDP slows, up 0.2% Q1 - Bank of Italy (3)

Rome
13/04/2018
Rome, April 13 - Italian GDP rose "by around 0.2%" in the first quarter of the year, slowing compared to the previous period, the Bank of Italy said in its April bulletin Friday. The last quarter of last year showed a GDP gain of 0.3%, the bulletin said. A slowdown in industrial production, the central bank said, has been accompanied by a rise in the service sector's activities, despite the less favourable conditions for that latter sector in March.
