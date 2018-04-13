My successor at FCA will be fit for task - Marchionne (2)

Amsterdam, April 13 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne on Friday pledged that his successor at the helm of the Italian-American carmaker will be up to the task. "It will be difficult, but we'll find a person who is fit, capable and dedicated to be CEO," Marchionne, who is set to step down next year, told the company's general meeting. "We have worked hard to select valid leaders to bring into the company. "It's an issue that I have been reflecting on for years. "When I arrived (in 2004) I was the fifth CEO in 24 months. We have to avoid solutions of this type".