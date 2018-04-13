Rome

Salvini downplays exploratory mandate for Giorgetti (3)

Rome, April 13 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday played down the possibility of League No.2 and House Whip Giancarlo Giorgetti getting a so-called 'exploratory' mandate towards forming a new government from President Sergio Mattarella Friday evening. Replying to a question on Giorgetti's being tasked with such a mandate to try to break the government-formation stalemate, Salvini told TG1 "I play treasure hunts with my kids at the seaside, the parliament and government are more serious than treasure hunts". Salvini, who is arguing with anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio over the latter's veto on Salvini's coalition partner and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, stressed that a mandate for Giorgetti would mean "asking someone to got and seek votes that are not there".

