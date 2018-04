Mural of Salvini, Di Maio, Berlusconi as Caravaggio 'cheats' (2)

Rome, April 13 - A piece of street art showing Luigi Di Maio, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi as Caravaggio's famed cardsharps appeared overnight near the Quirinale presidential palace. The mural with anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini, and former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Berlusconi was promptly removed. The trio are at the centre of so-far stalled government-formation efforts on the part of President Sergio Mattarella. Di Maio has vetoed Berlusconi taking part in a government - a veto rejected by Salvini.