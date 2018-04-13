European investigation order over Bardonecchia (3)

Turin, April 13 - Turin chief prosecutor Armando Spataro said Friday that he has issued an "order of European investigation" over the case of French customs police making a Nigerian migrant do a urine test last month at Bardonecchia - an Italian city on the French border near Grenoble. Spataro told a news conference he intends to take action against five French customs officers after the March 30 intervention that Italy protested against. The order requires the French authorities to identify the officers and question them, in the presence of the Turin investigators and a defence lawyer, in relation to alleged violation of domicile and illegal search. "The French customs officers did not have the right to conduct that type of activity in Italian territory," said Spataro. France has said there was "no violation" of Italian sovereignty, arguing there was only a strict application of a 1990 accord which allows controls to be carried out on each side of the border.