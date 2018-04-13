Soccer: Roma face Liverpool in Champions League semi (3)

Rome, April 13 - AS Roma were drawn against Liverpool on Friday in the draw for the Champions League semi-finals. Roma are in the last four of Europe's premier club competition after their breathtaking 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday enabled them to reverse a 4-1 deficit from the first leg of their quarterfinal. The outcome is probably the best Roma could have hoped for with soccer giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich the other teams in the semis. The tie will give Roma an opportunity to avenge their defeat on penalties to Liverpool at their home ground, the Stadio Olimpico, in the final of the 1984 European Cup.