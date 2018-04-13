Parties haven't made progress - Mattarella after talks

Rome

Rome, April 13 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the second round of government-formation consultations showed that the parties have not made progress towards the creation of a new executive. The head of State said he will wait a few days and assess solutions to break the deadlock following last month's inconclusive general election. He said Italy urgently needs a fully functioning government.

