Mattarella has urgent, difficult task - Napolitano (2)

Rome, April 13 - President Sergio Mattarella has "an extremely difficult task" in trying to facilitate the formation of a new government, his predecessor said Giorgio Napolitano Friday after talks as part of the second round of formal political consultations following last month's inconclusive general election. "As representatives of the institutions, we are all at the side of President Mattarella as he seeks solutions".

