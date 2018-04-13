Household spending increased more than income in 2017 (2)

Rome

Rome, April 13 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian household spending outstripped the rise in family earnings registered last year. "Families increased their final consumer spending (up 2.5% in nominal terms) to a greater degree than the increase in disposable income (up 1.7%) in 2017," the national statistics agency said. "As a result families' propensity to save dropped to 7.8% (down 0.7 of a percentage point with respect to 2016)". It said purchasing power increased by 0.6% last year, although this was less than in the previous two years.

