Pregnant woman beaten by partner, loses baby (2)

Procida
13/04/2018
Procida, April 13 - A 38-year-old pregnant woman has lost her unborn child after being beaten by her partner on the island of Procida, near Naples, sources said Friday. Carabinieri police arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged domestic abuse and causing a miscarriage after the woman called the emergency services. The woman was 20 months pregnant, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
