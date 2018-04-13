FI-M5S must stop bickering or elections - Salvini (2)

Rome, April 13 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini called for "responsibility" on Friday amid ongoing wrangling between his centre-right ally Forza Italia (FI) and the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) over formation of the next government. "We are ready," the centre-right coalition's premiership candidate told Radio Anch'io. "Of course there are two opposing vetoes by FI and M5S. I call on everyone to be responsible. If things carry on like that, if they continue to bicker, the Italians will get fed up, I will get fed up and there will be new elections in a month," Salvini continued. "So: either they stop it or we go back to the polls."