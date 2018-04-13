FI-M5S must stop bickering or elections - Salvini (2)

Rome
13/04/2018
Rome, April 13 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini called for "responsibility" on Friday amid ongoing wrangling between his centre-right ally Forza Italia (FI) and the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) over formation of the next government. "We are ready," the centre-right coalition's premiership candidate told Radio Anch'io. "Of course there are two opposing vetoes by FI and M5S. I call on everyone to be responsible. If things carry on like that, if they continue to bicker, the Italians will get fed up, I will get fed up and there will be new elections in a month," Salvini continued. "So: either they stop it or we go back to the polls."
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online