Second round of govt consultations to be wrapped up

Mattarella meets institutional figures after parties on Thurs

Rome, April 13 - The second round of formal consultations on the formation of a new government wraps up on Friday when President Sergio Mattarella meets institutional figures after Thursday's encounters with representatives of Italy's political parties. Mattarella is meeting his predecessor, Giorgio Napolitano, and then he has talks with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati.

