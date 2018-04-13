Second round of govt consultations to be wrapped up

Rome
13/04/2018
Rome, April 13 - The second round of formal consultations on the formation of a new government wraps up on Friday when President Sergio Mattarella meets institutional figures after Thursday's encounters with representatives of Italy's political parties. Mattarella is meeting his predecessor, Giorgio Napolitano, and then he has talks with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online