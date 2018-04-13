Soccer: Lazio out of Europa League after Salzburg meltdown

Rome
13/04/2018
Rome, April 13 - Lazio are out of the Europa League after a remarkable meltdown in Salzburg on Thursday saw them crash out at the quarterfinal stage. The Rome side won the first leg 4-2 last week and went 5-2 ahead on aggregate early in the second half when Ciro Immobile scored. But he Austria side struck back immediately after the re-start and them stormed through thanks to a blitz in which they scored three goals between the 72th and 76th minute.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online