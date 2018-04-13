Rome

Soccer: Lazio out of Europa League after Salzburg meltdown

Rome side crash out after having led 5-2 on aggregate

Rome, April 13 - Lazio are out of the Europa League after a remarkable meltdown in Salzburg on Thursday saw them crash out at the quarterfinal stage. The Rome side won the first leg 4-2 last week and went 5-2 ahead on aggregate early in the second half when Ciro Immobile scored. But he Austria side struck back immediately after the re-start and them stormed through thanks to a blitz in which they scored three goals between the 72th and 76th minute.

