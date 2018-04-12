Woman dies after liposuction op in Milan (5)

Milan, April 12 - A woman from Romania has died from complications after a liposuction operation in a Milan clinic, it emerged on Thursday. Ana Maria Cracium, 36, died at a hospice in Brescia Wednesday after months of agony, the sources said. The cosmetic surgery was performed by Mattia Colli, 32, on July 5, 2017 to remove fatty tissue from the woman's legs, thighs and abdomen. "She had a devastating infection in the lower part of her body … following the operation in the Milan clinic where she went on the advice of a friend," said lawyer Laura Gravina, who is representing Cracium's partner. The woman experienced a high temperature and convulsions immediately after the operation and underwent further surgery on returning to Romania to try to stop the infection. She was then transferred to a hospital in Brescia where the couple have friends when her condition failed to improve. A few days ago she was moved to the hospice where she died on Wednesday. Colli has been placed under investigation for manslaughter.