Rome

Berlusconi must step aside, govt of change needed - Di Maio

Govt with FI 'impossible' says M5S leader

Rome, April 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated Thursday that centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi must "step aside" from his alliance with the rightwing populist League because a government with FI was "impossible". Speaking after the second round of consultations with President Sergio Mattarella, Di Maio said a "government of change" was needed which would be impossible with the three-time former premier and media magnate, now second in the centre-right alliance to League leader matteo Salvini. Di Maio said there was an "institutional synergy" with FI's senior partner, Salvini's anti-migrant Euskeptic League, which had enabled the M5S and League to make parliament operational immediately. An acceleration in government-formation efforts is needed in light of the Syrian question and the needs of Italian citizens, Di Maio said. Di Maio said no to chemical weapons in Syria but that diplomacy was needed, and that was his objective as premier candidate. Finally, Di Maio said he was still "open" to the centre left Democratic Party (PD) as a possible alternative to the League, but the PD was "stuck" on its opposition stance.

