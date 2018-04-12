American student reports attempted rape in Florence

Florence

Group of British lads intervened on 27-year-old’s behalf

Florence, April 12 - Police were on Thursday investigating a reported attempted rape on a 27-year-old American student in Florence. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning as the woman was returning home after a night out with friends. The victim told police she was approached by a man who she described as an "immigrant", who grabbed her arm and suggested they go for a drink. When she refused he attacked her and tried to rape her before four young Britons intervened, she said. The men then reportedly accompanied her home. They are now being sought by police as witnesses.

