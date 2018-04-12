Father arrested for beating 17-month-old daughter when drunk

Florence, April 12 - A 48-year-old Albanian man was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated injury after beating his 17-month-old daughter while he was drunk. The child was taken to Meyer children's hospital in Florence with two fractured ribs and a damaged eardrum. Her condition is not said to be life threatening. The incident occurred while the man was allegedly alone with his daughter in their central Florence home. An aunt who was asked by the mother to check on the child raised the alarm.