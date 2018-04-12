Florence

Father arrested for beating 17-month-old daughter when drunk

Albanian, 48, charged with aggravated injury

Father arrested for beating 17-month-old daughter when drunk

Florence, April 12 - A 48-year-old Albanian man was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated injury after beating his 17-month-old daughter while he was drunk. The child was taken to Meyer children's hospital in Florence with two fractured ribs and a damaged eardrum. Her condition is not said to be life threatening. The incident occurred while the man was allegedly alone with his daughter in their central Florence home. An aunt who was asked by the mother to check on the child raised the alarm.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33