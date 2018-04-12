Rome

Raggi probes slow pothole tenders (3)

'Committees don't meet, I want to see why

Raggi probes slow pothole tenders

Rome, April 12 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday opened a probe to see why tenders for road works including filling in innumerable potholes were so slow. The mayor reportedly wants to see why it is hard to find municipal managers and functionaries ready to make up committees to award contracts. "Those who did wrong must pay, my patience is at an end, I want an answer to give to citizens," Raggi said. "I want to know what the committees are not meeting", she complained.

