Woman dies after liposuction op in Milan (4)

Milan, April 12 - A woman has died from complications after a liposuction operation in a Milan clinic, it emerged on Thursday. The woman, 36 and of Romanian origin, died at a hospice in Brescia Wednesday after months of agony, the sources said. The cosmetic surgery was performed by Mattia Colli, 32, in July 2017 to remove fatty tissue from the woman's legs, thighs and abdomen. The woman experienced a high temperature and convulsions shortly after, and underwent several operations in Romania before being transferred to Italy when her condition deteriorated further. Colli has been placed under investigation for manslaughter.