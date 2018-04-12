Scampia gets its stadium, meeting place for 1,000 kids

Naples, April 12 - The densely populated district of Scampia on the outskirts of Naples, known for once being the biggest drug-dealing square in Europe, at last has a stadium. The structure, which has been 12 years in the making, is named after Antonio Landieri, a 25-year-old disabled man who was an innocent victim of a feud between local Camorra mafia gangs in 2004. The stadium has finally been declared fully compliant with safety standards and can now host the 1,300 spectators catered for in the plans. The playing field has been approved for use by the National Amateur League and has been made using rubber from 10,000 tyres thanks to a partnership between the city council and the consortium Ecopneus. The message is symbolic since Scampia is in the so-called 'Land of Fires' where for decades abandoned car tyres have been burned illegally along with other waste, polluting the air and ground. "It will be a meeting place and a place of legality for 1,000 local youths, for their families and for those wanting to discover that Scampia is no longer the most notorious outlying urban area in Europe," said Antonio Piccolo, founder and president of Arci Scampia, a football school that has been operating in the area for many years. Ten years ago Piccolo and his deputy Carlo Sagliocco wrested a local park from drug pushers and addicts and now they work with over 400 youngsters with the help of 40 trainers and volunteers. "It is a daily war with the young people who are at a 'complicated' age and many of whom come from extremely deprived families," Piccolo said. The school also has a branch in Africa, in Mali, where the young footballers wear the same kit and use the equipment sent by Arci Scampia. "The dream now is to be able to host them here in Scampia at the new stadium," Piccolo concluded.