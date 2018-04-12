Enough M5S vetoes, tactics, centre right ready says Salvini (2)

Rome, April 12 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said after the second round of government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday it was time to say "enough" to vetoes and tactics by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If the game of political tactics and vetoes were to continue while Italians suffer it means that the demand for change that emerged from the elections won't be met," he said. "Let's hope that isn't so for Italy, which is the greatest value for us". Salvini said the centre right expected the M5S to show "responsibility" in government-formation efforts. The centre right is ready to form a government with a premier indicated by the League, Salvini said. He said it was ready to form a "strong and long-lasting government". Salvini said he would not go to parliament seeking votes. "Either there is a clear government, that says clearly who is in it, with the programme points that we have reaffirmed - abolition of the Fornero (pension) law, border control, cutting taxes - we want the name and surnames of those who are in", he said after the government-formation consultations with Mattarella. Salvini said that there was a unit of intent and programmes on the centre right, which also features Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. On Syria, Salvini said the centre right believed Italy should be loyal to NATO but "extraneous" to military intervention. Berlusconi said the centre-right coalition that came out top in the March 4 general elections with 37% in total compared to the M5S's 32% on its own was "extremely solid, extremely compact". The M%S has been trying to woo Salvini away from Berlusconi.