Rome

Enough M5S vetoes, tactics, centre right ready says Salvini

Coalition very solid says Berlusconi

Enough M5S vetoes, tactics, centre right ready says Salvini

Rome, April 12 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said after the second round of government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday it was time to say "enough" to vetoes and tactics by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If the game of political tactics and vetoes were to continue while Italians suffer it means that the demand for change that emerged from the elections won't be met," he said. "Let's hope that isn't so for Italy, which is the greatest value for us". Salvini said the centre right expected the M5S to show "responsibility" in government-formation efforts. The centre right is ready to form a government with a premier indicated by the League, Salvini said. He said it was ready to form a "strong and long-lasting government". Salvini said that there was a unit of intent and programmes on the centre right, which also features Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. On Syria, Salvini said the centre right believed Italy should be loyal to NATO but "extraneous" to military intervention. Berlusconi said the centre-right coalition that came out top in the March 4 general elections with 37% in total compared to the M5S's 32% on its own was "extremely solid, extremely compact". The M%S has been trying to woo Salvini away from Berlusconi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33