Rome

'The day I can’t write will be the day I die' - Camilleri

Creator of Montalbano receives title of Distinguished Professor

Rome, April 12 - The day he can no longer write will be the day he dies, Sicilian author and creator of Inspector Montalbano, Andrea Camilleri, said on Thursday. "Many of my companions have a nervous breakdown at the first sign of ageing," the 92-year-old writer told over 200 new PhD graduates while receiving the title of Distinguished Professor at Tor Vergata university in Rome. "Didn't you know that after spring comes summer, then autumn, then winter? Are you surprised? Didn't you know that afterwards comes death?" he asked. "Seeing as writing is my reason for living I will die on the same day that I no longer want to or am able to write," Camilleri continued. "Pirandello said that 'Life, you either write it, or live it'. I disagree, it is possible to do both things together. My blindness means that I no longer have the pleasure of seeing female beauty and of reading Dante. But this difficulty has not stopped me from writing, with a degree of subterfuge and by learning to dictate. It has been an act of courage in old age, when instead one wants to let things go. I would like to leave all this courage to you young people," he concluded.

