26 indicted for environmental disaster (3)

Genoa, April 12 - Some 26 managers and ex-managers of the Tirreno Power coal-fired power plant were indicted for causing an environmental disaster in Savona Thursday. The trial will start December 11, judicial sources said. Six environmental groups are standing as civil plaintiffs, as well as the environment ministry: Greenpeace, Medicina Democratica, Legambiente, Uniti per la salute, the WWF and Anpana.