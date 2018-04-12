Man gets 7 yrs for group rape of disabled girl (3)

Milan
12/04/2018
Milan, April 12 - A 20-year-old Italian man got seven years in jail Thursday for the group rape of a friend with psychiatric problems, and for filing and posting the incident. Minors' prosecutors have just completed a probe into his alleged accomplices, all under 18 at the time of the crime, judicial sources said. The charges include aggravated sexual violence and production and possession of kiddy porn.
