Man gets 7 yrs for group rape of disabled girl (3)

Minors' prosecutors end probe into 7 accomplices

Milan, April 12 - A 20-year-old Italian man got seven years in jail Thursday for the group rape of a friend with psychiatric problems, and for filing and posting the incident. Minors' prosecutors have just completed a probe into his alleged accomplices, all under 18 at the time of the crime, judicial sources said. The charges include aggravated sexual violence and production and possession of kiddy porn.

