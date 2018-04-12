Rome

M5S, League shd stop 'tactics' - PD (3)

Unacceptable to put off govt bid till regional vote - Martina

M5S, League shd stop 'tactics' - PD (3)

Rome, April 12 - The winners of the March 4 general election should stop playing "tactics" and show they are "up to the situation" of forming a government, centre-left Democratic Party caretaker leader Maurizo Martina said after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday, referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. He said this was all the more necessary in light of what is happening in Syria. Martina added that it was "unacceptable" to put off the effort to form a government until after the regional elections in Molise on April 22 and Friuli April 29.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33