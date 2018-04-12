M5S, League shd stop 'tactics' - PD (3)

Rome
12/04/2018
Rome, April 12 - The winners of the March 4 general election should stop playing "tactics" and show they are "up to the situation" of forming a government, centre-left Democratic Party caretaker leader Maurizo Martina said after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday, referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. He said this was all the more necessary in light of what is happening in Syria. Martina added that it was "unacceptable" to put off the effort to form a government until after the regional elections in Molise on April 22 and Friuli April 29.
