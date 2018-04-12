Report on PD, League programmes by 30/4 - Di Maio (3)

Rome, April 12 - Professor Giacinto Della Cananea will deliver his report on the compatibility of the League's and the Democratic Party's (PD) government programmes with that of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) by April 30, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Di Maio said he had tasked Della Cananea with heading a committee of experts to "assess both the common aspects and the distinct aspects with the aim of evaluating the compatibility" of each party's programme with that of the M5S. He said Della Cananea "vows to deliver a final report as soon as possible and in any case no later than April 30".