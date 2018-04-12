Woman dies after liposuction op in Milan (3)

Milan
12/04/2018
Milan, April 12 - A woman has died after a liposuction operation in a Milan clinic, sources said on Thursday. The operation removed some of her fatty tissue. The woman died in Brescia Wednesday, the sources said. It was caused by complications after the cosmetic surgery, they said. Milan prosecutors are investigating the case and no further details were available at present.
