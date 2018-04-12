Milan

Woman dies after liposuction op in Milan (3)

From complications

Woman dies after liposuction op in Milan (3)

Milan, April 12 - A woman has died after a liposuction operation in a Milan clinic, sources said on Thursday. The operation removed some of her fatty tissue. The woman died in Brescia Wednesday, the sources said. It was caused by complications after the cosmetic surgery, they said. Milan prosecutors are investigating the case and no further details were available at present.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33