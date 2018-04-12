FI shd step aside, allow League-M5S govt - M5S (4)

Rome
12/04/2018
Rome, April 12 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday reiterated that the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party of ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi should "step aside" and allow a government between FI's coalition ally the rightiwng populist League and the M5S. "We repeat," said M5S Senate and House Whips Danilo Toninelli and Giulia Grillo, "never a government with Berlusconi and Fi. "Forza Italia could solve the impasse by stepping aside and thus allowing an M5S-League government". Earlier FI's House Whip Maria Stella Gelmini said There can only be a government-formation deal between the centre right and the M5S if the M5S recognises Berlusconi. She said a "formal declaration" was needed, otherwise there would be "no dialogue". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has repeatedly said the M5S would like to do a deal with anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, the centre right's new leader, but only if Salvini ditches Berlusconi.
