Soccer: UEFA must bring in VAR says Tajani (3)

Rome, April 12 - UEFA must bring in the video assistant referee (VAR) to avoid alleged mistakes like the late Real Madrid penalty that sank Juventus's chances of qualifying for the Champions League semifinals, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, a Juve fan, said Thursday. "I told Real Madrid President Florentino Perez too, after last night's match: footballing Europe must change, we now need the VAR that I wasn't so sure about at the start," said Tajani, who watched the match from the Bernabeu stands alongside Juve President Andrea Agnelli. "Now I'll say that I won't go and see Juve in the Champions any more, but I know I won't do that", he added. The Turin giants had overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit and were heading for extra time before a stoppage-time penalty by Ronaldo put two-time straight and reigning champs Real through 4-3 on aggregate. Juve were furious about the decision and skipper and goalie Gianlugi Buffon was sent off after jostling the ref.

