Deer gets lost, goes into bakery

Ortona, April 12 - A deer got lost and went into a bakery in the Abruzzo town of Ortona Thursday. The owners called forest rangers who took the animal out to the countryside and released it. The roe deer was said to be fine apart from being scared by the rubber-neckers who had flocked to the bakery to look at it.

