Italian wine earnings up 6.5% last year (3)

Milan, April 12 - The earnings of Italy's top 155 wine producers, representing 76% of the sector, rose 6.5% last year, a Mediobanca study presented ahead of Vinitaly in Verona said Thursday. Exports were up 7.7%, it said. But the boom of the domestic market, which has been running since 2014, is continuing, the report said, citing a 5.2% turnover rise. The report also cited "strong optimism" among producers for this year. Vinitaly runs from April 13 to 16 in Verona.