Rome could host Formula E for the next 3 years

Rome, April 12 - Rome could host the Formula E race for another three years if the first edition in the EUR suburb on Saturday is a success, it emerged on Thursday. The speculation comes after Formula E CEO Lejandro Agag said that "there is already a date for an E-prix in Rome next year, but there is still no agreement". This will depend on "how the the event goes this year". "We have a city council resolution with Roma Capitale and EUR Spa for the next three years, but we will present the calendar as usual in June and so also the date for a possible future E-prix in the capital," Formula E communications director Renato Bisignani said. It is understood that any future editions of the race would also be held in EUR in April. Saturday's race for electric-powered vehicles will begin on Via Cristoforo Colombo and the 2.8km circuit will take in numerous local sites.

