Deal only if M5S accepts Berlusconi - Gelmini (3)

Rome, April 12 - There can only be a government-formation deal between the centre right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) if the M5S recognises centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, FI Lower House Whip Maria Stella Gelmini said Thursday. She said a "formal declaration" was needed, otherwise there would be "no dialogue". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has repeatedly said the M5S would like to do a deal with Matteo Salvini of the rightwing populist League, the centre right's new leader, but only if Salvini ditches Berlusconi.