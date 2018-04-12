Rome

Deal only if M5S accepts Berlusconi - Gelmini (3)

Formal declaration, otherwise no dialogue

Deal only if M5S accepts Berlusconi - Gelmini (3)

Rome, April 12 - There can only be a government-formation deal between the centre right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) if the M5S recognises centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, FI Lower House Whip Maria Stella Gelmini said Thursday. She said a "formal declaration" was needed, otherwise there would be "no dialogue". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has repeatedly said the M5S would like to do a deal with Matteo Salvini of the rightwing populist League, the centre right's new leader, but only if Salvini ditches Berlusconi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33