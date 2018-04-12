Rome

Raggi can resuscitate the dead, PD says after Bikila gaffe

'Bring back Freddy Mercury too'

Raggi can resuscitate the dead, PD says after Bikila gaffe

Rome, April 12 - Among Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi's recently claimed superpowers is that of resuscitating the dead, the centre left Democratic Party (PD) said after late Ethiopian marathon legend Abebe Bikila was listed as a guest at Sunday's Appia Run in the Italian capital. The PD urged Raggi to now bring back Freddy Mercury for a new Queen concert. Bikila, who won the Rome Olympic marathon barefoot in 1960, died in 1973.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33