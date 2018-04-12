Raggi can resuscitate the dead, PD says after Bikila gaffe

Rome, April 12 - Among Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi's recently claimed superpowers is that of resuscitating the dead, the centre left Democratic Party (PD) said after late Ethiopian marathon legend Abebe Bikila was listed as a guest at Sunday's Appia Run in the Italian capital. The PD urged Raggi to now bring back Freddy Mercury for a new Queen concert. Bikila, who won the Rome Olympic marathon barefoot in 1960, died in 1973.