Soccer: Juve heads high, UEFA should adopt VAR - Malagò (2)

Naples, April 12 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò on Thursday expressed disappointment that Juventus exited the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage due to a controversial last-gasp penalty at Real Madrid and called on UEFA to introduce video-assistant referees. "As commissioner of the Serie A League, I can say that Juventus were fabulous," Malagò said. "They gave a great performance and I'm not a Juventus supporter. "There is disappointment and sorrow about going out in stoppage time with a penalty that created arguments. "When I meet UEFA President (Aleksander) Ceferin next week I'll make the request for UEFA to adopt the VAR as soon as possible".