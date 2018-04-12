Naples

Soccer: Juve heads high, UEFA should adopt VAR - Malagò (2)

CONI chief expresses sorrow at late penalty

Soccer: Juve heads high, UEFA should adopt VAR - Malagò (2)

Naples, April 12 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò on Thursday expressed disappointment that Juventus exited the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage due to a controversial last-gasp penalty at Real Madrid and called on UEFA to introduce video-assistant referees. "As commissioner of the Serie A League, I can say that Juventus were fabulous," Malagò said. "They gave a great performance and I'm not a Juventus supporter. "There is disappointment and sorrow about going out in stoppage time with a penalty that created arguments. "When I meet UEFA President (Aleksander) Ceferin next week I'll make the request for UEFA to adopt the VAR as soon as possible".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33