First urban DASPO issued in Turin

Turin, April 12 - The first urban DASPO - a version of the soccer stadium ban for hooliganism - has been issued in Turin, sources said Thursday. A 44-year-old Italian found begging in an insistent and menacing way has been banned from the Porta Nuova rail station for six months.

