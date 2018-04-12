Genoa

Bad weather causes landslides, evacuations in Liguria

Genoa, April 12 - Persistent rain caused two landslides that blocked a road, a gas leak and the evacuation of an apartment in the Val di Magra near La Spezia on Thursday. Flooding was also reported in the area. There will be break in the bad weather in the centre and north Friday and Saturday but conditions will worsen again on Sunday, meteorologists said.

