Proof chemical weapons used at Douma - EU

Brussels, April 12 - The European Commission said Thursday it had "proof" that chemical weapons were used, allegedly by the Assad regime, in an attack on the Syrian town of Douma at the weekend. Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said "in the report we published Sunday it is written that on the basis of our reports the majority of evidence indicates that chemical weapons were used in Syria in the attack at the weekend".

