Turin soccer stampede probe ends (3)

Turin, April 12 - A probe into a deadly stampede among people watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid that killed one woman and injured 1,500 in a Turin square last June 3 has ended, judicial sources said Thursday. The end of the probe means that requests for indictments are set to be made, the sources said. Mayor Chiara Appendino and the city's police chief and prefect are among those probed. In December Turin Prefect Renato Saccone was also placed under investigation for the stampede that injured 1,500 in the northern city's San Carlo Square when a crowd panicked while watching the Champions League final between local team Juventus and Real Madrid. One woman died after days in hospital. Several other people including Appendino were already under investigation in the probe. On November 6 Appendino said in a statement that she had received notification that she is under investigation over the stampede in the city's Piazza San Carlo during the big-screen projection of the June 3 Champions League soccer final between Juventus and Real Madrid, when the false terror scare set off a wave of panic. Turin Police Chief Angelo Sanna was one of 20 recipients of the judicial notifications sent out in relation to the Piazza San Carlo stampede. Sanna had only been in the position for a month when the stampede took place. Appendino's former chief of staff Paolo Giordana, two senior Turin police officials, a council employee and two directors of Turismo Torino, the city body that was tasked with organizing the event, were also given notice. The 20 people were summoned to appear before prosecutors for questioning. Investigators are probing alleged culpable homicide and bodily harm and culpable disaster. Investigators questioned about 200 people over the past five months. Erika Pioletti, 38, died at Turin's Giovanni Bosco hospital two weeks after suffering a crush-induced heart attack in the stampede. Pioletti, from the northern city of Domodossola, had travelled to the city to watch the match with her boyfriend, a big Juventus fan. Another woman, who was out for a walk with her husband and was not in the area for the game, was left severely disabled by the stampede. Many of the people who were injured have given harrowing reports of being trampled on, or trampling on others. The reason the panic swept through the crowd watching Juve lose 4-1 to Real Madrid has not been established.