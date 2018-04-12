Bari

Rector among 21 probed over alleged Foggia University fraud (2)

Finance police conduct searches

Rector among 21 probed over alleged Foggia University fraud (2)

Bari, April 12 - University of Foggia Rector Maurizio Ricci is among 21 people under investigation in a fraud probe into alleged irregularities over education ministry research funding for its agrarian science department, sources said Thursday. The other suspects to get notification they are being probed include Agrarian Science Department Head Agostino Sevi as well as several other lecturers and university officials. Finance police conducted searches at the university on Thursday and seized computers and documents, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33