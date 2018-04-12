Rector among 21 probed over alleged Foggia University fraud (2)

Bari, April 12 - University of Foggia Rector Maurizio Ricci is among 21 people under investigation in a fraud probe into alleged irregularities over education ministry research funding for its agrarian science department, sources said Thursday. The other suspects to get notification they are being probed include Agrarian Science Department Head Agostino Sevi as well as several other lecturers and university officials. Finance police conducted searches at the university on Thursday and seized computers and documents, the sources said.