We'll scrap vitalizi in two weeks - M5S (3)

(ANSA) -- Rome, April 12 - A parliamentary official from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday that the M5S will abolish 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions in two weeks. Quaestor Riccardo Fraccaro said after meeting other quaestors on the issue that "the M5S will abolish the vitalizi within the space of two weeks with an ordinance". He said "they are an anachronistic and unacceptable institution and the Third Republic is being born to restore centrality to citizens. "There can no longer be privileges for politics, we must reaffirm social equity to rebuild a relationship of trust between institutions and society".