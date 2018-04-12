Soccer: Heads held high says Allegri (3)

Turin, April 12 - Juventus can "restart again with our heads held high" after just failing to make a remarkable comeback in the Champions League against Real Madrid, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Thursday. "There's a feeling that prevails, which is pride," said Allegri after the 3-1 quarterfinal second leg defeat put them out 4-3 on aggregate. "The lads were marvelous and moving: this is where we restart. With our heads held high, indeed, extremely high". Juve went down to a Cristiano Ronaldo stoppage-time penalty.