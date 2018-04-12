Italian Church blasts in-work poverty (2)

Rome, April 12 - Italian Bishops Conference CEI's commission for social problems and labour blasted the increasing phenomenon of in-work poverty in its May Day message, which it released on Thursday. "Today the weakening of the quality and dignity of labour leads to the paradox that having a job (which can often be a temporary, modest post) is no longer a sufficient condition to emerge from poverty," the message said. "The quantity, quality and dignity of work is the great challenge of the coming years for our society within a scenario of an economic system that puts consumption and profit at the centre and ends up crushing the demands of labour".