PD excluded from special committee posts (2)

Rome, April 12 - No members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will have a senior post in the Lower House's so-called special committee after votes staged Thursday saw the positions go to members of the League, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Forza Italia (FI). Although the PD, which led the governments of the last parliamentary term, performed badly in last month's inconclusive general election, it is still the second-biggest party in parliament behind the M5S. The League's Nicola Molteni was elected president of the committee. FI's Andrea Mandelli and the M5S's Giorgio Trizzino were elected vice-presidents, while Vittorio Ferraresi (M5S) and Paolo Russo (FI) are the new secretaries.