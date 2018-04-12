Paris

Garrone, Rohrwacher movies in Cannes running (3)

Golino's Euphoria features in the Un Certain Regard section

Garrone, Rohrwacher movies in Cannes running (3)

Paris, April 12 - Italy will have a strong presence at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with movies by Matteo Garrone and Alice Rohrwacher running the main competition, festival Director General Thieerry Fremaux announced on Thursday. Garrone is in the running for the Palme d'Or with Dogman while Rohrwacher is aiming for the prestigious award with Lazzaro Felice. Furthermore, Valeria Golino's Euphoria, starring her partner Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea, is taking part in the Un Certain Regard section.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33