Garrone, Rohrwacher movies in Cannes running (3)

Paris
12/04/2018
Paris, April 12 - Italy will have a strong presence at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with movies by Matteo Garrone and Alice Rohrwacher running the main competition, festival Director General Thieerry Fremaux announced on Thursday. Garrone is in the running for the Palme d'Or with Dogman while Rohrwacher is aiming for the prestigious award with Lazzaro Felice. Furthermore, Valeria Golino's Euphoria, starring her partner Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea, is taking part in the Un Certain Regard section.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online