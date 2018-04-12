Garrone, Rohrwacher movies in Cannes running (3)

Paris, April 12 - Italy will have a strong presence at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival with movies by Matteo Garrone and Alice Rohrwacher running the main competition, festival Director General Thieerry Fremaux announced on Thursday. Garrone is in the running for the Palme d'Or with Dogman while Rohrwacher is aiming for the prestigious award with Lazzaro Felice. Furthermore, Valeria Golino's Euphoria, starring her partner Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea, is taking part in the Un Certain Regard section.