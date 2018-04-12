Winx take to the stock exchange (2)

Rome, April 12 - Rainbow, the Italian animation company best known for producing the Winx Club series, is set to take to the stock exchange. The company has presented an application to be listed for qualified Italian investors and foreign institutional investors. The shares will be put on sale by Straffin and Viacom Holdings Italia, which own 70.38% and 29.62% of the company's capital respectively. Rainbow forecast that the offer will concern up to 40% of its capital.